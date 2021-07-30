Billie Eilish reveals how Justin Bieber helps her handle fame

Justin Bieber went from an idol to a mentor for Billie Eilish once she made it big, and as she gets bigger, he continues to help her navigate the tough aspects of fame.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, the “Bad Guy” singer gushed about just how much Bieber has assisted her over the past couple years.

“He’s just the sweetest baby ever,” she gushed. “I love him. He’s a good friend of mine.”

The 19-year-old star has never been shy about her love for Justin, labeling him her first celebrity crush and describing him as her first love when she was just 12 years old.

Since she’s expressed her own stardom, the two have not only since met, but have collaborated on a “Bad Guy” remix together and even forged a friendship in the process. For Billie, the singer has evolved into a valuable mentor in navigating her life since getting famous.

“He has been so helpful for me, in terms of just like dealing with fame,” she explained. “And he’ll call me sometimes and just say stuff that makes me just feel heard and like there’s somebody else that goes through the same stuff, so it’s really nice to have him.”

Luckily, Bieber couldn’t be happier to lend a helping hand. He described their relationship back in 2020 during an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe.

“It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn and everyone telling me they love me and just turn their back on you in a second, so if she ever needs me I’m going to be here for her,” Justin said at the time.

“I just want to protect her,” he continued. “I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody. If she ever needs me, I’m just a call away.”