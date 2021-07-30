John Travolta celebrates daughter Ella’s movie: ‘I’m a very proud dad’

John Travolta is “very proud” of his and late wife Kelly Preston’s daughter, Ella Travolta. The Grease actor shared a photo on Thursday of his 21-year-old daughter dressed in costume for the modern-day re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland titled Get Lost.

“Here’s my daughter Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, “Get Lost” I’m a very proud dad!” the Pulp Fiction star wrote.

Earlier this week, Ella told her Instagram followers in a video that she is currently in Budapest filming the movie. “I am so honored and happy to begin this adventure on such a wonderful project with such an amazing cast and crew. Stay tuned…💜,” she captioned the post.

Deadline reported in March that Ella would be playing “Alicia/Alice” in the film directed by Daniela Amavia. According to the outlet, Ella’s character “is backpacking through Europe to fulfill her mother’s last wish, and a chance encounter with a strange girl forces Alicia to go on a mind-bending overnight adventure. There she meets not only a mysterious young man, but a whole menagerie of individuals that take her on an odyssey that will open her heart and mind. In the end, her journey ends with a revelation, and freedom.”

Ella has previously appeared in her dad’s movies The Poison Rose and Old Dogs. “Since I was very little, I’ve loved performing, singing, dancing and putting on shows at home for my family and friends,” she told People magazine in 2019. Ella also admitted that having her father on the set of The Poison Rose “helped so much.” She said, “It was so comforting and he’s the best mentor ever.”