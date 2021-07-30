Travis Barker just gave Kourtney Kardashian a major haircut

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue to reach new milestones in their relationship, constantly trying out new things, like cutting each other’s hair.

While the couple is no stranger to adventures, giving someone a haircut is very serious. Kourtney recently shared in one of her Instagram stories a photo of her freshly snipped hair, laying on the floor. She wrote “haircuts by @travisbarker.”

Kourtney posted a story of her freshly cut hair. It’s a lot of hair.

Kourtney hasn’t posted photos of her new hairstyle yet, but, judging by the photo she posted, Travis cut a significant amount of her hair. Like, the size of a full ponytail. Talk about trust.

Travis and Kourtney’s relationship continues to grow more and more serious. A couple of days ago, Travis’s daughter Alabama referred to Kourtney as her stepmom in an Instagram live. According to a source that spoke to E! News the couple is extremely happy. “They are head over heels and never experienced love like this. Kourtney is the happiest. Travis adores her and treats her so well. It‘s very different than her other relationships and all positive...It’s a special love and they want to celebrate that and enjoy it,” said the source.