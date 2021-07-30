A few weeks ago, the American Horror Story spinoff series, American Horror Stories premiered on FX on Hulu and it’s the first time supermodel Kaia Gerber made her acting debut. While the show is streaming, the cast and crew are simultaneously filming the final episodes. This week, Gerber was spotted on set filming in downtown Los Angeles.

©GrosbyGroup



Kaia Gerber seen on set of American Horror Stories.

Cindy Crawford’s daughter plays the role of Ruby who has a relationship with Sierra McCormick’s character on the show. In the photos, the 19-year-old was seen wearing a black leather jacket over a black knee length tulle dress, and matching boots. Her brown hair was styled down and she wore multiple necklaces around her neck. Miley Cyrus’ younger sister. Noah Cyrus was also seen on set along with McCormick.

©GrosbyGroup



Kaia Gerber in an all-black look on set.

American Horror Stories was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the same duo who created the original American Horror Story. The show is made up of 16 episodes. According to E! News, the big difference between the two shows is the format. American Horror Stories is “a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode,” according to FX Chairman John Landgraf.