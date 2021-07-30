Paulina Porizkova says she has no botox or fillers as she rejects anti-aging culture

Paulina Porizkova wants to change the shame associate with aging.

The 56-year-old supermodel is opening up about the pressure women face to look perfect as they get older in a very candid Instagram post. She also revealed that she wants to enjoy getting older and everything that comes with it, which is why she has stayed away from cosmetic touch-ups like Botox and filler.

“Combat age. Reverse aging. Rejuvenate. Anti age. None of this is possible. Yet, if you do an internet search on aging, this is what you‘ll get. Pills, potions and workouts to fight the aging process,” Porizkova wrote on Instagram. “You know what the only way to stop aging? Dying.”

The supermodel went on to say that she doesn‘t “want to fight myself everyday for the rest of my life.”

“But I do want to make the best of what I was given. And I want to shine a bright light in the dark corners of the shame that is heaped on women for daring to age,” she continued. “I can’t change the world alone, but if you feel like I do, there are these some amazing women here on IG that I get inspired by everyday. There are many many more, and inspirations for all different reasons, but for now I’m just picking those who are accepting their aging and making it beautiful.”

She concluded her caption with some hashtags that emphasize what she believes in: “#nobotox #nofillers #nointerventions YET #nofilter #noshame #proaging.”

This is far from the first time Paulina has fought back against the pressure constantly put on women to look perfect, recently gracing the cover of Vogue with photos that were completely unretouched.

The model proudly showed the world just how fit she looks at 56 years old, posing in nothing more than a sheer black bodysuit for the cover and leaving very little to the imagination. While a lot of people assumed the magazine used photo editing or filters to enhance Porizkova’s appearance, the star revealed that the image actually hadn’t been touched at all.

“As soon as it came out, Twitter was like, ‘Well, fine, retouch [the photos] and then sure, they’ll look fine,’” Porizkova told Page Six in May. “It’s unretouched.”