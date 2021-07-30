George and Amal Clooney clarify they are not expecting their third child!

George and Amal Clooney clarified the rumors that they were expanding their family. The celebrity pair’s representative confirmed that they are not having a baby and Amal is not pregnant as it was previously shared by a close source of the the 60-year-old actor and the 43-year-old human rights lawyer.

The rumor reported that Amal was “past her first trimester, and she’s already starting to show,” adding that “soon enough, everyone will know.” The source also gave more details about the pregnancy, claiming that the couple are expecting twins again. This was false.

The iconic couple tied the knot in 2014 and are already parents to four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, with the source revealing that Ella has been “begging for a baby sister” for a while now.