Izabella Alvarez is paving the way for rising Latina stars one acting role at a time

Izabella Alvarez has a certain maturity about her that seasoned actors usually only possess. The Irvine teen is already taking the acting world by storm with a stacked resume at only 17-years-old.
Alvarez had her first acting gig in a retail commercial with her family and since then she has landed roles in Showtime’s Shameless and HBO’s Westworld. Currently, she is starring in The CW drama, The Republic of Sarah, and is voicing the role of Ronnie Anne in Nickelodeon’s Daytime Emmy Award Winning series The Casagrandes.
Alvarez is a proud Latina who is honored to be leading the way for younger generations and is grateful to have opportunities to tell different stories about her community. With all of the projects on her plate, we were thrilled to be able to chat with Alvarez about her latest ventures and how she unwinds after a long day of work.