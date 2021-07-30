Izabella Alvarez actress
Izabella Alvarez is paving the way for rising Latina stars one acting role at a time

HOLA! USA chatted all things acting and self-care rituals with the 17-year-old actress.

Izabella Alvarez has a certain maturity about her that seasoned actors usually only possess. The Irvine teen is already taking the acting world by storm with a stacked resume at only 17-years-old.

Izabella Alvarez actress©Shane McCauley

Alvarez had her first acting gig in a retail commercial with her family and since then she has landed roles in ﻿ Showtime’s Shameless and HBO’s Westworld. Currently, she is starring in The CW drama, The Republic of Sarah, and is voicing the role of Ronnie Anne in Nickelodeon’s Daytime Emmy Award Winning series The Casagrandes.

Alvarez is a proud Latina who is honored to be leading the way for younger generations and is grateful to have opportunities to tell different stories about her community. With all of the projects on her plate, we were thrilled to be able to chat with Alvarez about her latest ventures and how she unwinds after a long day of work.


Izabella Alvarez actress©Shane McCauley
You‘re a lead on the the CW drama The Republic of Sarah, what was it about the storyline that drew you in to take on this role?
Do you have a favorite memory from filming the show?
How was it been working on the animated show, The Casagrandes and doing voice work?

Izabella Alvarez photoshoot©Shane McCauley
You were declared a “rising Latina star and promising young actress in Hollywood” by The Los Angeles Times. What does that title mean to you and do you feel you have a sense of responsibility representing the Latina community in Hollywood?
Who are your biggest influences in the acting field?
What is next for Izabella?
You’re extremely busy with your craft, how do you unwind after a long day?

