First Lady Dr. Jill Biden undergoes successful procedure on her foot

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden underwent a successful procedure on her left foot Thursday to “flush out debris from a puncture wound.” President Joe Biden ’s wife was treated at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

“Last weekend, prior to her two official events in Hawaii, @FLOTUS stepped on an object on the beach which became lodged in her left foot,” Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s press secretary, tweeted on July 29. “She will undergo a procedure today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to remove the object. @POTUS will join her.”

Michael later shared that “after inspection of the wound by medical staff, it is unclear what object caused the puncture.” He added, “The wound is now clean, free of infection and it is anticipated that it will heal nicely.”

Prior to leaving for the medical center, the president joked with reporters that he was going to be “late to a very important date.” According to People magazine, he said, “I’m going to be late to a very important date. If I miss this — getting out to see my wife — I’m in trouble.”

Dr. Biden visited Hawaii, where the object got lodged in her foot, following her trip to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics. Once back home, the first lady wrote on social media, “Thank you Alaska, Japan, and Hawaii for showing me such kindness. @TeamUSA , I’ll be cheering you on from here!”