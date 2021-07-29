Rebel Wilson says she decided to lose weight after a doctor said it would help with fertility

There are many reasons why someone can decide to make a total lifestyle change to lose weight, especially when we aren‘t just talking a couple of pounds. This is exactly what Rebel Wilson did in 2020, losing over 65 pounds. The actress worked out and changed her eating habits but lost weight at a steady and healthy pace. Just like Jonah Hill, when Wilson lost all the weight people wondered why, saying she wouldn’t book as many roles skinnier. During an Instagram live a curious fan asked the actress why she decided to lose the weight and Wilson decided to share how it all started, revealing she wanted to have a better chance at getting pregnant.

Wilson has been much more active on social media for the past year, sharing photos of her weight loss journey. When she saw the question, instead of ignoring it she responded, “That is such a massive question, but I’m going to try to answer it for you.” She explained that it all started when she was “looking into fertility stuff” snd the doctor was extremely honest with her, “It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier.” At first, she was offended because she believed she was “pretty healthy” at her current weight, per Page Six.

The comment stuck with her and she realized she wanted to think of her “future mini-me. “That’s kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality,” she said. “It wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really.”

Since losing weight, Wilson is still struggling with her fertility. In May she explained on Instagram she received “bad news” in the caption and didn’t have anyone to share it with. “To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds” Wilson wrote.