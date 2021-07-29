Watch Adam Driver transform into a sexy centaur in new fragrance commercial

Adam Drives has surprised fans after being featured in a new Burberry campaign, showing the Hollywood star shirtless on the beach, and being described as a “sexy centaur.”

Loading the player...

The 37-year-old actor shows off his insane body running down a beach at sunset, competing with a galloping horse and entering into the ocean. They can be seen swimming together while FKA Twigs’ song ‘Two Weeks’ is playing in the background.

The unique commercial ends when Adam goes back on the shore and has merged with the incredible stallion, ultimately becoming a centaur.

It took Burberry 150 years, but they finally found a man willing to turn INTO THE HORSE #AdamDriverpic.twitter.com/Z9IOYVop0d — dani ❞ (@thirstydriver) July 27, 2021

After the commercial was released, fans and followers of the actor commented on his incredible physique, immediately going viral on Twitter with thirsty online users making all sorts of memes and jokes.

It seems the campaign has a positive reaction as it gained a lot of attention, being creative officer Riccardo Tisci’s first fragrance for the fashion house Burberry Hero. The star also did a photoshoot on the beach, posing with the stallion and bathing in the sunlight, even riding shirtless into the sunset.

Adam recently revealed he was “very happy to be working with Burberry on this campaign, and with Riccardo Tisci in representing his first fragrance for the brand.”