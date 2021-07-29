Blake Shelton says he’s ‘proud to be married’ to Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton wants everyone to know he’s a taken man, expressing his love for wife Gwen Stefani in many different ways.

After secretly tying the knot earlier this summer, The Voice star talked to SiriusXM’s Storme Warren about how proud he is to be married to the No Doubt alum as he opened up about the song he wrote and performed for her at their wedding.

“As soon as I knew that [we were writing our own vows], I started trying to write a song because that’s the opposite of what she would have expected me to do,” he said. “I’m to the point where I just don’t write that many songs anymore. It’s just like pulling teeth for me and something she’s always on my case about it.”

Shelton went on to explain, “And so I started writing this song and I can only get so far with it, ‘cause I didn’t want it to just be something for that moment. I wanted it to be something that was bigger and I saw I needed help. And so I called Craig Wiseman. I said, ’Craig, you got to help me with this thing. Like, I’m not joking around here.’ You know?”

Luckily for Blake, Wiseman ended up helping him write a track for Stefani that he “wouldn‘t be embarrassed about.” He went on to explain that he wanted the ballad to be broader but “also specific to Gwen.”

“She didn‘t know I was going to do that,” he country singer continued. “And so I surprised her with the song and we actually just recorded the song here in Nashville yesterday. I don’t know what, or when we’re going to do something with it, but it’s something that I wanted to have a recording of.”