Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wore coordinating flaming hot outfits for a Miami date night

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are one of the cutest couples of 2021. The famous couple has been seen out together more and more lately. Earlier this summer, the singer and rapper were spotted in New York City grabbing dinners and having date nights at places like Barcade. Now the duo ventured out to Miami and were seen together in coordinating outfits on Tuesday night after his performance at the Rolling Loud festival at the Hard Rock Stadium over the weekend.

©GrosbyGroup



Rihanna and A$AP Rocky out in Miami wearing bright colors.

Both looks worn by the ‘Love on the Brain’ singer and Rocky were flaming hot. The Barbadian beauty wore a flame-printed, long-sleeved button-up top paired with tiny black Fenty denim shorts. She completed her look with black sunglasses, matching heeled sandals, a colorful bag, and a red lip.

Rocky complemented his girlfriend’s look of the night as he wore a black Undercover t-shirt that had a bright neon-green lightning bolt on it. The rapper wore a black Undercover sweatshirt with an orange lighting bolt that matched the lighting bolt on his t-shirt, with black track pants, Vans sneakers, and a black hat that had a bright green visor, subtly seen under his hood. As the two walked around Miami, they held hands, Rocky leading the way.

©GrosbyGroup



Rihanna donned tiny denim Fenty shorts.

The famous lovebirds only started dating a few months ago.A source confirmed to People magazine in November that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating after years of friendship and Rocky then told the world how much he loves Rihanna in a GQ interview that sent the public into a frenzy.

A source also told the magazine that the couple is “inseparable” and that ”Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP” because they ”have a lot in common.”