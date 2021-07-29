Kourtney Kardashian was shining bright like a diamond in her latest bikini picture

Kourtney Kardashian is clearly living her best life! Whether she is traveling the world with boyfriend Travis Barker or posing for an Instagram post, it seems that the 42-year-old is doing things right.

On Wednesday, the Poosh founder posted a series of photos of her posing in a white string bikini while going night swimming. It’s hard to decide whether Kardashian or the stunning views behind her are more stunning. In the first photo in her carousel post, the 42-year-old is perched up on the edge of the infinity pool with her back towards the camera and she is looking over her shoulder with her wet hair slicked back away from her face.

Behind her in the photo is a stunning view of the ocean and the dark sky. The next photo showed her laying back in the pool with legs on the edge holding her up and her arms out at her sides and her eyes closed. Kardashian’s bikini looked like it was glowing in a lot of the snaps. In the next photo, the reality star sat at the edge of the pool looking away as her bikini glowed in the dark. The illuminating photos continued as it showed Kardashian in different poses in front of the same stunning backdrop. It’s unknown what caused the glowing effect in the photos. She captioned her post, “life is but a dream.”