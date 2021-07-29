NSYNC celebrates 20 years of iconic record release

*NSYNC recently celebrated the 20 year anniversary of their record “Celebrity. “ Justin Timberlake went on Instagram to commemorate the occasion, with other band members dropping in on the comments to share how they felt.
The post included the cover of the record and a behind-the-scenes video of the group beat-boxing “Gone,” one of the record’s songs, which earned a Grammy nomination.
Justin captioned the post: “20 years already?! What a time to be alive.”
Joey Fatone, one of the members of the band, commented in the post, “yes we old.” Lance Bass simply dropped an emoji of an old man.
NSYNC released “Celebrity” on July 24, 2001, and it followed the success of“No Strings Attached,” which sold 2.4 million records on its first week and set a record that was broken 15 years later by Adele’s “25.”
With “Celebrity,” NSYNC tried out new sounds and styles, earning several Grammy nominations for their songs “Girlfriend” and “Gone,” and for Best Pop Vocal Album.
To commemorate the occasion, the band put out a limited edition pink vinyl version of the record available for sale on their website.
NSYNC was together from 1995 until 2002. Band members have had some reunions over the years, with a memorable performance on the MTV Awards stage when Justin was awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. A few days ago, Lance Bass posted a TikTok teasing Justin. The video shows him dancing and celebrating whenever he gets a text back from Justin.
“It’s the little things,” he captioned it.
Justin replied with some laughing crying emojis and said “Once those babies show up… your unavailability will all make sense, bro.”
In other boy band related news, Nick Carter, of the Backstreet Boys, said he wouldn’t rule out a Backstreet Boys and NSYNC tour. “I think it would just be good for the nostalgic side of it, for the fans, if we did something like that,” he said in an episode of People the TV Show.
Back in the 90’s and early 2000’s the media loved to talk about the bands feuding, something that members of both bands insist was completely fabricated. “Just to be able to do something like this together hopefully squashes all that crap that was never true in the first place,” said AJ McLean.