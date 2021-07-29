NSYNC celebrates 20 years of iconic record release

*NSYNC recently celebrated the 20 year anniversary of their record “Celebrity. “ Justin Timberlake went on Instagram to commemorate the occasion, with other band members dropping in on the comments to share how they felt.

The post included the cover of the record and a behind-the-scenes video of the group beat-boxing “Gone,” one of the record’s songs, which earned a Grammy nomination.

Justin captioned the post: “20 years already?! What a time to be alive.”

Joey Fatone, one of the members of the band, commented in the post, “yes we old.” Lance Bass simply dropped an emoji of an old man.

NSYNC released “Celebrity” on July 24, 2001, and it followed the success of“No Strings Attached,” which sold 2.4 million records on its first week and set a record that was broken 15 years later by Adele’s “25.”

With “Celebrity,” NSYNC tried out new sounds and styles, earning several Grammy nominations for their songs “Girlfriend” and “Gone,” and for Best Pop Vocal Album.

To commemorate the occasion, the band put out a limited edition pink vinyl version of the record available for sale on their website.