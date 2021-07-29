Shawn Mendes calls out Camila Cabello over her hilarious relationship video

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are getting real about their relationship.

The pair just celebrated their two-year anniversary together, and even though they look more in love than ever, it’s safe to say that initial “honeymoon phase” in a relationship is probably over for them--which Cabello highlighted in a recent TikTok video.

In the video, which the singer posted on Wednesday, July 28, Camila can be seen waving goodbye to her other half as he stepped out of the room. As soon as he closes the door and the “Havana” singer is alone, she lets out a sigh of relief as she...lets one loose.

Speaking on the aforementioned honeymoon phase that couples everywhere know all about, she captioned her Instagram re-post of the clip, “that first phase of dating when you can’t fart or Poo or be a human.”

That’s when Shawn took to the comments to call out his girlfriend, hilariously pointing out that this skit isn’t what’s happening in their relationship.

“But u do fart tho,” he wrote, exposing his other half.

Cabello’s video and Mendes’ comment underneath are exactly the reason fans love this couple so much, admiring how real and relatable they are.

While the former Fifth Harmony member probably wasn’t too happy about Shawn’s comment, his call out just might be a little bit of payback, considering his girlfriend is the one who first trolled him just a few days ago about not quite understanding how to properly post on TikTok just yet.

Last week, the “Treat You Better” singer shared a video of himself singing parts of his latest remix “KESI,” and the results were just a little award since he didn’t know how to delete unwanted clips. As fans were poking fun at him in the comments, the situation was made even more hilarious when Camila decided to upload her exact recreation of the video.