Ivy Queen is hosting a new Spotify podcast exploring the ‘inception’ of reggaetón

Ivy Queen is gearing up to teach us all about the history of reggaetón.

According to reports from PEOPLE, Spotify is launching a new podcast titled Loud, which will explore the history and evolution of the genre that’s taking over the world: reggaetón, hosted by none other than La Caballota, aka Ivy Queen.

“This podcast is filled with historical moments detailing the inception of our genre Reggaetón,” the 49-year-old Latina Powerhouse tells PEOPLE about her upcoming venture. “I’m extremely excited and thrilled for you all to hear it.”

Often credited as one of the pioneers of the genre, Ivy Queen will invite other leaders in the genre to speak on its evolution and where they see reggaetòn going in the future. Among those making appearances on Loud are Nicky Jam, Rauw Alejandro, Zion y Lennox, Sech, and Maluma.

“Reggaeton: the beat that has taken over the world and dominates mainstream music,” the “Quiero Bailar” singer says in an audio trailer. “We win the awards shows, taught you about perreo, but honey, not a lot of people know how it started... I know how it all went down, because, honey, I was there.”

Produced by Spotify and Futuro Studios, Ivy Queen will walk fans through how the “raw and irresistible” sound of reggaetón defied racism and took over the world. Each episode is going to share a prominent story, like a war between two DJs in San Juan, Puerto Rico that led to Daddy Yankee being injured, drug trades, and the success of “Gasolina.”

“[We‘re] telling you the real story behind reggaetón, none of that fake s***,” Queen says. “It’s a story of how we got Loud.”

Ivy Queen is all about honoring the history of reggaetón while guiding the newer artists taking over the genre, previously joining Bad Bunny and Nesi for a remix of “Yo Perreo Sola” at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in October 2020.