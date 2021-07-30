Lizzo hilariously responds to rumors she killed someone stage-diving

You would think that some rumors are so ridiculous no one could believe them but day by day we learn that some people really are that gullible, especially when it comes to celebrities. Recently Lizzo was the latest victim of nonsense after a wild rumor started spreading that the singer decided to stage dive and killed someone, referencing her weight. As noted by Page Six there is no clear indication of how the rumor started or exactly how much it spread but since Lizzo brought it to everyone‘s attention, a story like this did not go unnoticed. The body-positive singer has always been outgoing and ready to call out anyone she feels necessary in a funny but stern matter and she handled this situation no differently. She took to TikTok where she has over 17-million followers with a hilarious video including evidence to prove that not only has she never stage dived, she isn’t “that big.”

©@Lizzo



Lizzo

It’s not the first time Lizzo has encountered a troll but this one got to her, “I’ve seen a lot of annoying things about me on the Internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumor that I stage dived at a concert and killed somebody,” she said. “Like that rumor… it’s a lie, first of all! I’ve never stage dived in my life.” She told fans to “stop the cap” in the caption and belly-flopped onto her bed to prove she couldn‘t kill someone. “Y’all really gon’ put that on my motherf**king name? Like, I know I’m big but, bitch, I’m not that f**king big.”

Lizzo upset after seeing rumors of her taking someone’s life after stage diving during concert pic.twitter.com/ee7x3w7XJJ — 👨🏾‍💻💫 (@lowlifejoe_) July 29, 2021

Although Lizzo says she has never stage dived there is another person who went viral for the daring act- DJ Khaled. In the viral clip, the producer just wanted to experience it and trusted his fans would be able to keep him up. Unfortunately, they weren‘t up for the task and had to push him back on stage. People began sharing the clip with fake numbers of people who got hurt or died as a result- and people believed it.

Twenty people apparently broke multiple limbs after DJ Khaled tried to do a stage dive! pic.twitter.com/Mw7fiYGdjW — Mikkel Roppen (@chefboyyardtee) October 29, 2018