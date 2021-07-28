Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani sang a duet together during the CMA Summer Jam

Blake Shelton is one proud hubby to Gwen Stefani! Earlier this week the newlyweds sang one of their first duets together as husband and wife and the crowd could not get enough of the happily married couple.

The couple sang their romantic duet together.

On Tuesday, while performing at CMA Summer Jam at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee, the 45-year-old surprised fans by calling out to Stefani to come on stage during his performance to sing their song, “Happy Anywhere” together. The audience cheered when the 51-year-old walked out on stage after being introduced by her husband as “Gwen Stefani Shelton.”

While singing the romantic song, reportedly the two could not take their eyes off each other. For the occasion, the singer wore a white fringe off the shoulder top paired with a matching skirt and white cowboy boots. Her bright blonde hair was pulled back in a tight ponytail and she accessorized with multiple gold necklaces and gold bangle bracelets. For his performance, the country singer wore a simple black button-up shirt and jeans.

After they finished the song, the ‘Voice’ judge said into the microphone to the crowd, “I don’t care who you are, that’s pretty damn cool.”

Although he loves performing on stage with his wife, taking pictures is something he does not enjoy. Later that night, the ‘No Doubt’ singer posted an Instagram picture of her look of the night and called out her husband for not taking a photo with her. Her caption read, “@blakeshelton next time i get to wear a pretty dress will u take a picture with me? gx #picturetakerhater 📸.”