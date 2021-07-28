Mila Kunis admits it was ‘selfish’ to deny Ashton Kutcher his trip to space

Mila Kunis isn’t afraid to admit when she’s wrong, especially when it comes to disagreements with her husband, Ashton Kutcher.

Earlier this month, the That ‘70s Show star revealed that he had a ticket to ride in one of Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic flights, which take civilians to the outer atmospheric layers of Earth. Unfortunately for Kutcher, after his wife said that the voyage wasn’t “a smart family decision,” he ended up selling his ticket.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Mila is reflecting on her decision to discourage Ashton from going, admitting that she regrets asking him to return the ticket in a moment of panic over their family’s future.

“We get together nine years ago and he was like, ‘I have a ticket to go to space.’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ I was like, ‘That’s fun, have fun,’” she told the publication.

Of course, her feelings ended up changing once they welcomed daughter Wyatt Isabelle in October 2014 and son Dimitri Portwood in November 2016. Once they grew their family, it became a much more important decision, and the actress wasn’t in the headspace to let that trip to space happen.

“Years goes by then all of a sudden we have a baby and he‘s like, ‘I’m going into space.’ And I was like, ‘That’s irresponsible, you cannot have… This is not what you do. You are a father,’” Kunis remembers telling her other half. “I was all so hormonal and I was like, ‘You can’t, you’re going to die. The thing’s going to explode and you’re going to die — and you’re going to leave me with the babies.’”

The Friends With Benefits star recalls asking Kutcher to return the ticket, and “being the sweet man that he was,” he decided to please his wife.