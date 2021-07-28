Kourtney Kardashian has the seal of approval from Travis Barker’s daughter

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s love for one another seems to grow stronger and stronger each day. It can be a lot to keep up with the couple’s every move as we are finally getting used to the couple’s PDA-filled Instagram posts but then more recently rumors were swirling around that the two got engaged to Disney. Now, the Blink-182 drummer’s daughter, Alabama is calling the Poosh founder by another name other than Kourtney.
Alabama was on Instagram Live earlier this month and was playing the game, “Never Have I Ever” with friends when revealed what she refers to Kourtney as. During a round of the game, the 15-year-old put down a finger when someone said they’d “never met a Kardashian.” Alabama smiled while doing so and said, “It’s my stepmom.”
Alabama is one of two kids that Travis shares with his ex-wife of two years, Shanna Moakler. The musician also has a son named Landon and a step daughter, Atiana. The 45-year-old is vocal about making his kids a priority and he even bought a house near their school a few years ago when he and Moakler were separating, according to PopSugar.
“I bought a home that‘s very close to my children’s school, so when she’s with the kids, she’s there; when I’m with the kids, I’m there. There’s no making them travel back and forth to different houses,” he said to People magazine in 2017.
Luckily, the drummer’s children have been supportive of his and Kourtney’s relationship, especially on social media. Recently, Alabama commented “My favorite couple ❤️,” on one of the couple’s PDA-filled pictures on Instagram.
A source told Entertainment Tonight, “They could also definitely see themselves ending up together one day and it‘s really whatever makes Kourtney happy,” the source said, adding that for the time being, they are ”just living in the moment and enjoying each day.”
Time will only tell how the Kravis relationship will pan out.