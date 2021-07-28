Britney Spears says she’s feeling ‘rebellious’ amid a ‘lot of change’ in her life

Britney Spears is entering a new phase in her life--and she’s testing out some new hobbies to get her over the hump.

On Tuesday, July 27, the pop star showed off her more artistic side to fans, posting a video of herself painting on Instagram.

“As you guys know there’s a lot of change going on in my life,” Spears wrote in her caption. She went on to talk about feeling overwhelmed by all of the changes in her life, which is what drove her to try out something artistic.

She continued, “At the moment and today I was feeling overwhelmed so I went to Michael’s and got white paper and paint 🎨 !!! I wanted to see color and this is me messing around !!!”

That’s when Britney described her own feelings, which she communicates perfectly through her painting. One of the most interesting words the singer used was, “rebellious,” which really caught fans attention amid her current legal struggles.

“Ok so I’m not a professional painter 👩🏼‍🎨 but I certainly felt like I was !!!” Britney continued. “This is an expression of how I’m feeling at the moment … rebellious… colorful…bright…bold …spontaneous…magical…so obviously showing my true colors 😜🌈🤓 !!!! If you look closely you can see find a fish in there somewhere 😉 🐟😉 !!!”

This unexpected post from Spears came just one day after the singer and her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed legal documents to officially remove her father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate. Britney has also nominated professional fiduciary Jason Rubin to be her new financial conservator, according to the July 26 petition obtained by E! News.

As fans and #FreeBritney supporters probably already know, during recent court hearings, the singer has expressed that she has wanted her conservatorship to end. If that is not possible, she at least wants to remove her father as conservator of her estate, which is a position he has held since 2008.

On his end, Jamie filed legal documents in June, which called for an investigation into the singer’s claims of mistreatment. In his petition, Jamie noted that he was “concerned about the management and care of his daughter,” saying that for the past two years, he has not managed her personal or medical affairs.