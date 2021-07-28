Kelly Clarkson ordered to pay ex-husband $200,000 a month amid difficult divorce

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have reached a new agreement in their divorce, now that a Los Angeles judge has ordered the singer to pay $200,000 per month in spousal and child support.

The former couple had already made child custody agreements, of their six-year-old daughter River and four-year-old son Remington, with their kids temporarily traveling back and forth between California and Montana, and ultimately awarding Kelly primary physical custody.

Blackstock was initially requesting to be paid $436,000 per month ($301,000 in spousal support and $135,000 in child support).

However it has been ruled that Clarkson must give her ex-husband $150,000 per month in spousal support, and $45,601 per month in child support, which is around $195,601 per month and $2.4 million per year.

The iconic artist had previously opened up about the difficult divorce, confessing that the hardest part for her was the kids, as they have “a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.”

Kelly was also concerned about legal issues in regards to her career, accusing her ex-husband of defrauding her for over a decade, and filing a fraud claim with the California Labor Commissioner‘s Office.

Following an oral agreement with the company Starstruck Management Group, in which Brandon and his father Narvel Blackstock are main partners.