Ben Affleck’s custom gift for Jennifer Lopez revealed

It’s not an anillo, but Ben Affleck has gifted Jennifer Lopez new jewelry pieces. When J.Lo made her and the actor’s relationship Instagram official last weekend, she did so wearing a custom present from her boyfriend. Beth Bugdaycay, who is creative director and co-founder of Foundrae, revealed to E! News that the Justice League star created the jewelry pieces, which Jennifer wore in the bikini snapshots, prior to her birthday celebration. Per E!, the singer’s chunky link chain, as well as the multiple charms and key are all from the Foundrae collection.

“With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it‘s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth,” Beth said. “For example, one of the medallions he chose represents resilience, which we describe as wild, abundant, and untamed. The blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity. But we can’t separate the flower from its thorn. The thorn is the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve.”

Beth noted that the “heart of the Foundrae fine jewelry collection is our symbols.” She explained. “They carry a language of their own and allow the wearer to customize a unique piece that is a reflection of their own personal story; not just a record of where they have been, but a declaration of what is yet in front of them.”

©Ana Carballosa via Twitter/JLo



Jennifer Lopez made her relationship with Ben Affleck Instagram official on her 52nd birthday

“We were blown away by his romantic gesture,” Beth added. “[Ben] reviewed the meanings of each piece before finally selecting these…a lion was also in the running, but I think what he settled on is just perfect.”

Jennifer shared the photos of herself wearing the jewelry, in addition to a steamy picture of her and kissing Ben on her 52nd birthday (July 24). Alongside the post, the mom of two wrote, “5 2 … what it do …💗.”