Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise coordinated in their trendy summer outfits

We love seeing mother-daughter duo Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise, out and about on their leisurely strolls. Earlier this week, Holmes and her lookalike 15-year-old daughter were seen in coordinating casual outfits walking around New York City.

©GrosbyGroup



The mother-daughter duo in their matching outfits.

The actress was spotted wearing a white tank top paired with black drawstring pants and matching Birkenstock sandals. She wore her brown hair in a low ponytail and had black sunglasses on as she carried a large tote on her shoulder.

©GrosbyGroup



Katie Holmes looked comfy and casual in her summer fit earlier this week.

Cruise looked all grown up and trendy in a yellow cap sleeve crop top and low rise jeans. She topped off her look with white sneakers and a white canvas tote on her shoulder. The 15-year-old wore her long brown hair in a half up half down style.