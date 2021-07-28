Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise coordinated in their trendy summer outfits

We love seeing mother-daughter duo Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise, out and about on their leisurely strolls. Earlier this week, Holmes and her lookalike 15-year-old daughter were seen in coordinating casual outfits walking around New York City.
The actress was spotted wearing a white tank top paired with black drawstring pants and matching Birkenstock sandals. She wore her brown hair in a low ponytail and had black sunglasses on as she carried a large tote on her shoulder.
Cruise looked all grown up and trendy in a yellow cap sleeve crop top and low rise jeans. She topped off her look with white sneakers and a white canvas tote on her shoulder. The 15-year-old wore her long brown hair in a half up half down style.
In other fashion news, some are saying that Holmes is bringing back the early 2000s fashion trends with the recent fashion looks she has been stepping out in. Low rise bottoms, maxi skirts, and halter tops are fits that the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ actress has been seen in lately. Last weekend, the 42-year-old was seen wearing a black crop top with a white maxi skirt that had cutouts at the waist. Her footwear of choice was once again her beloved Birkenstock sandals.
Clearly Cruise is taking style notes from her mom because she is a fashionista in her own right, making the Manhattan streets her runway. Earlier this month, the 15-year-old was photographed getting coffee with friends wearing high-waisted flare jeans with slits at the bottom, with a halter neck tank top, and sneakers.