Paris Hilton responds to pregnancy rumors and credits her new lingerie line

Paris Hilton has responded to the number of rumors that suggested she was pregnant, and it turns out she is actually not, however she was forced to open up about the situation after her phone was “blowing up with texts.”

And while the heiress is not sure how the rumor started, multiple outlets reported she was expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum.

Paris went on to talk about the false news on the latest episode of her podcast This is Paris, after she was congratulated by her family and friends when the online rumor started.

“Yes I am pregnant with triplets so thank you guys... I am so excited for motherhood,” she joked, adding that she was “just kidding” and is “not pregnant, not yet.”

Paris says she definitely wants to have kids, however she is “waiting until after the wedding,” as she explained that her wedding dress is being made right now and she wants to “make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly.”

The 40-year-old entrepreneur who is set to marry the 40-year-old businessman declared that she is “sick of people making up things” and thinks the rumors might have started with her new lingerie line.

“I guess I shouldn‘t have worn my new Paris Hilton push up bra from my new lingerie line,” she continued, “I was wearing it at dinner with my fiancé... I guess some people got some shots and put them out and now they have a “very reliable source” that says Paris Hilton is pregnant.”