Khloé Kardashian reveals the inspiring advice she’d give her younger self

Khloé Kardashian has been through a lot in her personal life, and with all that she’s learned along the way, she has a few words of encouragement she would love to pass on to her younger self.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star responded to a fan on Twitter on Monday night, who asked Khloé, “What advice would you give to your past self?”

“I have so much advice to give to my past self but 1thing would be live for yourself,” she wrote in response “Try not to live up to every1 else‘s expectations especially when they don’t live that way.”

Instead, Kardashian advised her fan--and her younger self--of an important motto: “Focus on making yourself happy.”

“The rest is too much pressure &probably won’t matter in the grand scheme,” she concluded.

Following a lot of scrutiny over her weight and her overall appearance early on in her career, Kardashian has been open about her current focus on self-love and compassion. That’s become even more important after giving birthday to her daughter, True Thompson, teaching her 3-year-old how to practice affirmations in the mirror from an early age.

Back in 2019, when the reality star’s daughter--whom she shares with Tristan Thompson--was just 11-months-old, Khloé shared an adorable video showing True’s daily affirmation practice.

The sweet clip begins with True sitting in front of a mirror with a big smile on her face as she repeats the word many positive mantras begin with: “I.”

“Do you love yourself?” Kardashian asks her daughter in the video. “Do you say, ‘I am so beautiful?’ ”

More recently, the Good American founder shared on her Instagram Story that she loves both the physical and mental benefits of a good gym session, which is something she’s become a huge advocate for over the years.