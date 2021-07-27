Jessica Simpson’s latest Instagram of her two-year-old daughter is a Monday mood

We love when celebrities post adorable photos of their children. On Monday, Jessica Simpson posted some relatable photos of her two-year-old daughter, Birdie Mae which depicted how we were all feeling on Monday.

The 40-year-old mom made a collage of photos of Birdie’s multiple expressions. The little cutie had her messy blonde curls in a ponytail and wore a yellow gingham dress. She posed for the camera with her hand to her face looking like she had a case of the Monday blues.

Simpson captioned the adorable post, “Monday Mood 😴. #BIRDIEMAE” Comments were quick to point out that the singer’s mini me looked just like her. One comment read, “So beautiful like Mom!!” Another commenter wrote, “She’s too cute 😍.” Another commenter wrote, “😂 the uplifting I needed.”

The fashion designer has three kids with husband, Eric Johnson. Birdie is the youngest of the group, which includes 8-year-old Ace Knute and 9-year-old Maxwell Drew. Earlier this month, Simpson posted a family picture that showed the famous group riding on a golf cart enjoying some frozen treats. She captioned the photo, “🎶 Oh Happy Day 🎶”