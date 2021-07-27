Jessica Simpson’s latest Instagram of her two-year-old daughter is a Monday mood

We love when celebrities post adorable photos of their children. On Monday, Jessica Simpson posted some relatable photos of her two-year-old daughter, Birdie Mae which depicted how we were all feeling on Monday.
The 40-year-old mom made a collage of photos of Birdie’s multiple expressions. The little cutie had her messy blonde curls in a ponytail and wore a yellow gingham dress. She posed for the camera with her hand to her face looking like she had a case of the Monday blues.
Simpson captioned the adorable post, “Monday Mood 😴. #BIRDIEMAE” Comments were quick to point out that the singer’s mini me looked just like her. One comment read, “So beautiful like Mom!!” Another commenter wrote, “She’s too cute 😍.” Another commenter wrote, “😂 the uplifting I needed.”
The fashion designer has three kids with husband, Eric Johnson. Birdie is the youngest of the group, which includes 8-year-old Ace Knute and 9-year-old Maxwell Drew. Earlier this month, Simpson posted a family picture that showed the famous group riding on a golf cart enjoying some frozen treats. She captioned the photo, “🎶 Oh Happy Day 🎶”
Simpson and Johnson first met in 2010 through a mutual friend. A few years later she told People magazine, “We connected on all levels. We both were ready for the real deal.” Sounds like love at first sight to us!” The two eventually tied the knot in 2014 at the San Ysidro Ranch in California. Johnson told People magazine, ”I saw my gorgeous wife coming towards me and she was crying. I think my heart was exploding a little bit.”
The two went on to have three children together and are now a very happy bunch.