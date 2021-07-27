Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama calls Kourtney Kardashian her stepmom

Even though Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have only been dating for a few months, it looks like their families are already fully merged.

It’s no secret that the Blink-182 rocker and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star are moving quickly, constantly packing on the PDA and posting pics together since they went public on Valentines Day 2021. But now, Kourtney seems to have taken on another title beside just being Travis’ girlfriend.

In an Instagram Live earlier this week, Barker’s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, was seen playing a game of “Never Have I Ever,” which included a question about ever meeting a member of the Kardashian family.

Of course, we all know the answer to that question, but Alabama went on to acknowledged her bond with Kourtney in a sweet shout-out, saying, “She’s my stepmom.”

This is the first time that fans have heard the words directly from Alabama, but it just goes to show how close Kourtney, Travis, and both of their families have grown in such a short amount of time.

“Alabama knows she can always go to Kourtney for advice or support with anything going on,” a source previously shared with E! News. “Of course, it will never be as if Kourt is her biological mother, but it‘s comforting for Alabama to have Kourt around.”

Travis’ 17-year-old son, Landon Barker, also gave Kardashian his stamp of approval, with the source going on to say, “Both of Travis’ kids love Kourt and are so happy seeing their dad in love. It’s been a great fit for everyone.”