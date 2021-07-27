Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama calls Kourtney Kardashian her stepmom

Even though Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have only been dating for a few months, it looks like their families are already fully merged.
It’s no secret that the Blink-182 rocker and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star are moving quickly, constantly packing on the PDA and posting pics together since they went public on Valentines Day 2021. But now, Kourtney seems to have taken on another title beside just being Travis’ girlfriend.
In an Instagram Live earlier this week, Barker’s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, was seen playing a game of “Never Have I Ever,” which included a question about ever meeting a member of the Kardashian family.
Of course, we all know the answer to that question, but Alabama went on to acknowledged her bond with Kourtney in a sweet shout-out, saying, “She’s my stepmom.”
This is the first time that fans have heard the words directly from Alabama, but it just goes to show how close Kourtney, Travis, and both of their families have grown in such a short amount of time.
“Alabama knows she can always go to Kourtney for advice or support with anything going on,” a source previously shared with E! News. “Of course, it will never be as if Kourt is her biological mother, but it‘s comforting for Alabama to have Kourt around.”
Travis’ 17-year-old son, Landon Barker, also gave Kardashian his stamp of approval, with the source going on to say, “Both of Travis’ kids love Kourt and are so happy seeing their dad in love. It’s been a great fit for everyone.”
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s vampiresque kiss at a UFC fight won by unanimous decision
Travis Barker gives Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope a pink drum set for her birthday
A certain accessory has fans wondering if Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Disneyland
Of course, Travis is just as close with Kourtney’s kids, as he was just pictured gifting her daughter, Penelope Disick, a pink drum set for her 9th birthday earlier this month.
“Penelope you’re a rock star 🥁 HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎉” he wrote on his story at the time.
While Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end this year, the famous family is making their way from E! to Hulu, where Kourtney’s fast-paced relationship will reportedly be documented.
“Travis is expected to make an appearance on the Kardashians’ Hulu show,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “His kids may appear as well, but not as much as he will be featured.”