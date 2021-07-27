Paris Hilton is reportedly expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is pregnant!

According to reports from Page Six, the heiress is expecting her first child with her fiancé, venture capitalist Carter Reum. This exciting news comes a few months after The Simple Life star revealed that she was undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments in hopes of starting a new family with her soon-to-be-husband.

The couple have yet to confirm the reports of the pregnancy.

This news shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans of the couple as Hilton has previously spoken about her desire to become a mother--especially since starting her relationship with Reum.

Back in January, during an appearance on The Trend Reporter podcast, Paris gushed over her fiancé and their plans to start a new life together.

“He’s just my dream guy. … [Carter is] 100 percent [the one],” she said at the time. “We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that.”

A few months after revealing that her longtime friend Kim Kardashian advised her to freeze her eggs and told her about IVF, Hilton opened up about her own journey toward getting pregnant. According to the 40-year-old, she initially started looking into IVF because it was “the only way” she could ensure that she can have “twins that are a boy and a girl.”

“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” she said on The Trend Reporter podcast. “I’m happy that she [Kim] told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor.”

“It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it,” she said about the fertility process. “I did it a couple of times. Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time ... that it wasn‘t that bad.”