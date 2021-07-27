Matt Damon says he’s ‘glad’ for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: ‘He deserves every happiness in the world’

Matt Damon is happy for his friend Ben Affleck. The actor spoke about his pal reuniting with former fiancée Jennifer Lopez while at the premiere of his new movie Stillwater in New York City. “I’m just so happy for him. He’s the best,” Matt told Extra.

Matt Damon said his friend Ben Affleck deserves every happiness in the world

“He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them,” the Jason Bourne star added.

Back in May, Matt told Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that he hoped the Bennifer rumors were true. “I love them both,” he said. “I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

Ben and J.Lo got engaged in 2002, but called off their engagement in early 2004. Over a decade later, Jennifer said in The Jess Cagle Interview that there was “genuine love” between her and Ben. “I think different time different thing, who knows what could’ve happened, but there was a genuine love there,” she shared.

The Gigli co-stars began making headlines earlier this year following The Wedding Planner actress’ split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April.