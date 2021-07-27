Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seemed to be on good terms at the rapper’s album release party

It’s been several months since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West and now the two have reunited at the rapper’s album release party for his new album ‘DONDA’ in Atlanta last week. There is even a video circulating of the two backstage together.
For the party, Kardashian was spotted in the audience in good company with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, family friend Food God, and the estranged couple’s children, eight-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago, and two-year-old Psalm.
For the occasion, the KKW Beauty founder wore an all-red long sleeved faux leather jumpsuit with zippers on the front. Her long dark hair was styled straight down and she wore large black sunglasses on her face. Whether it was planned or not, the couple’s outfits were coordinated as West also wore an all-red outfit.
It was reported that the reality star and the rapper were seen laughing together backstage at the event. The 40-year-old was definitely a supportive ex-wife as she shared a clip of the rapper standing in the middle of the stadium on her social media.
The 37-year-old Good American founder shared several videos to her Instagram stories while she was heading to the venue with her older sister on Thursday. She wore a black instead of red jumpsuit and matching sunglasses that her sister wore.
The album became available for purchase and streaming last Friday. New music from West has been much anticipated as it’s been some time since he released an album. Fans are thrilled that the 44-year-old is back making music.