Team USA gymnasts secure silver medal despite Simone Biles withdrawal from Tokyo Olympics

Go team, go! It is a special day in the United States today after Team USA gymnasts secure the silver medal during the Tokyo Olympics finals. Simone Biles, Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, and Jordan Chiles competed on July 27, starting their routines on vault.

Unfortunately, Biles considered the greatest gymnast of all time, withdraw from the competition after her vault due to an unknown medical issue. “Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement. “She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles of Team United States celebrate after winning the silver medal during the Women’s Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Without the team USA captain competing, the rest of the group continued with their stunning performance, falling second after the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team. The ROC won gold after scoring 169.528, while the U.S. scored 166.096.

During an interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, Biles assured her she has mixed emotions. “Physically, I feel good; I’m in shape,” she confirmed. ”Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn’t an easy feat, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time, and we’ll see.”

Simone also told Kotb she “hopes America still loves them.” Team USA gymnasts can rest assured that the United States of America loves them even more!

Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Grace McCallum and Sunisa Lee of Team United States celebrate on the podium after winning the silver medal during the Women‘s Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Simone Biles might be the GOAT (greatest of all times), but we should never forget she is a human. Although she had a rocky time at the Tokyo Olympics, she is ready to leave those errors in the past. The five-time Olympic medalist took social media to reflect on her performance after the first day.

“I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me, but damn sometimes it’s hard, hahaha! The Olympics is no joke!” the 24-year-old athlete said. “BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually🤍 they mean the world to me!” Biles concluded.

For those looking to watch the Tokyo Olympics on the TV, your local NBC station will be broadcasting the Opening Ceremony (Friday, July 23, at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT) and the Closing Ceremony on August 8 at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT.

NBC Sports Network, USA, CNBC, the NBC Olympics channel, the Golf Channel, and Telemundo will also broadcast the event. Viewers can stream the games from their Sling TV, Roku, Hulu Plus, FuboTV, AT&T TV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV accounts.