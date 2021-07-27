Britney Spears files petition to replace her father Jamie Spears with a new conservator

At this point, the world is watching Britney Spears conservatorship case like the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Thankfully, the singer keeps winning when it comes to removing her father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate. It’s been less than 2 weeks since the singer was granted her request to hire a private attorney, and her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart has already moved quickly, filing the necessary legal documents to officially remove Jamie. Instead, Britney has requested professional fiduciary Jason Rubin to be her new financial conservator, according to the July 26 petition.

Britney’s signature on the petition to remove Jamie Spears as conservator of the estate. 😍 pic.twitter.com/6pC4abUweD — Mathew S. Rosengart Stan (@badmedlakarma) July 26, 2021

According to Jason’s website, he has experience overseeing assets worth more than $35 million. The court documents revealed Britney has $2.7 million in cash assets and $54.7 million in non-cash assets, making her estate worth $57.4 million, per E online. Rosengart requested that Jason receive the powers to manage her business deals, make investments for her, and be given power of attorney. Her layer also asked that he be granted “additional powers” that would include permission to “take all actions necessary” to “secure her estate; revoke powers of attorney including making health care decisions and managing real estate” and more.

“Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee... it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance,” reads the petition. “Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court‘s recognition on July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination.”

Mathew Rosengart did not come to play! Jamie Spears will now have to pay his own attorney fees if he decides to fight his removal from the conservatorship. #FreeBritney — Hiatus (@HiatusBritney) July 26, 2021

“Jamie Spears” quickly started currently trending on Twitter, with Britney’s supporters dissecting what they could with photos of the documents. Her mother, Lynne filed a declaration in support of removing Jamie from the conservatorship, writing, “It is clear to me Jamie Spears is incapable of putting my daughter’s interest ahead of his own on both a professional and personal level.”