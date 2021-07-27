Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena pumps iron at an outdoor gym like dad in the ‘70s

Even if Arnold Schwarzenegger wanted to keep his son Joseph Baena a secret, it would be virtually impossible considering he looks like his twin and enjoys doing all the same activities. Just like dad, the 23-year-old likes pumping iron at outdoor gyms. Arnold was known for being a frequent visitor of Muscle Beach in Venice during the golden era of bodybuilding back in the ‘70s. While Arnold probably enjoys working out in the privacy of his own home these days, his son Joseph shared a video on his Instagram story lifting weights outside near Venice. However, it was Gold’s Gym and not the famous muscle beach (don’t tell his dad). In the video, it’s clear Joseph is making the most out the genes he got from Arnold.

©Getty / Instagram



Arnold Schwarzenegger 1977, Joseph Baena 2021

Over the weekend Joseph posted a thirst trip riding a horse shirtless with the caption, “Headed to the Salty Spitoon - want anything?” The photo was amazing but fans of his father realized it looks really familiar. Back in 1988, Annie Leibowitz photographed Arnold for Vanity Fair on top of a white horse, shirtless.

here's @Schwarzenegger on a horse. basically the most majestic and inspiring pic ever pic.twitter.com/lxj3nQ0bHk — Tinkerbuff (@tinker_buff) November 18, 2013

Arnold is the father of 5 children, 4 of which he shares with his ex-wife Maria Shriver. Joseph is the youngest and it was revealed by the Los Angeles Times in 2011 that the former California Governor and his wife separated after she learned he fathered a child with a long-time member of their household staff. The member of staff turned out to be their housekeeper and Joseph’s mom, Mildred Baena. It was Joseph’s striking resemblance to Arnold that made him realize he was the father. Arnold confessed to 60 Minutes in 2012 that when he was 7 or 8 he, “started looking like me, that’s when I kind of got it. I put things together.” Since then Arnold has taken care of Mildred and Josep, but not just financially, he’s involved with Joseph’s life. In 2019 he attended his college graduation from Pepperdine and shared a photo from the special day on his Instagram. The proud dad wrote in the caption, “You have earned all of the celebration and I’m so proud of you. I love you!”