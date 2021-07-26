Kylie Jenner continues to support her big sister’s businesses

Kylie Jenner might be the most supportive sister when it comes to the Kardashian/Jenner clan. She has her own cosmetics line but is always supporting her sister’s hustle. On Saturday Kylie shared a series of photos modeling different lip colors from her cosmetic line and she’s rocking a black Jersey triangle top from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS collection in a couple of the photos. Kim noticed the pics and wrote, “beautiful.”

©Kylie Jenner



Kylie Jenner

As noted by DailyMail, Kylie recently posed in a new gold bikini from Khloé Kardashian’s Good American line. She captioned the first set of photos “hot af” as she modeled hard on a pool chair. The “Metallic Bikini Wrap Top” is $59 & the “Metallic Perfect Fit Bottom” is $49.

Kylie has a birthday right around the corner and the fiery Leo captioned the second set of bikini photos, “Leo season loading,” referencing her upcoming 24th birthday on August 10th. Leo season officially started on July 22 and one of Leo’s traits is, “able to shine the spotlight on others, just as they relish soaking up the spotlight themselves,” per OprahDaily. So it might be Kylie’s Leo traits that make it easy for her to shine a spotlight on her sister’s companies.