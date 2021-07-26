Aracely Arámbula opens up like never before about her time with the father of her children, Luis Miguel

Aracely Arámbula and Luis Miguel were seen publicly for the first time in 2005 walking the streets of Venice, Italy. Photos of the singer and actress spread like wildfire as everyone speculated a budding romance. They could no longer keep their love a secret and by 2006 they became one of the most famous romances of international entertainment. They seemed like the ideal couple: a beautiful actress and a heartfelt singer who was finally ready to settle down. Then, the happy news of Aracely‘s pregnancy surprised everyone, and they welcomed their firstborn, Miguel in January 2007. By December 2008, the couple completed their family with their second child, Daniel, and it seemed like the ‘Sol de México’ and Aracely had found happiness as the perfect family and they drifted away from the spotlight. But in 2009 the dream was shattered when Aracely and Luis Miguel separated for good, sharing little details about the split. While it was the end of an era, it was the start of their return to fame.

From the beginning, both entertainers maintained their secrecy about their private life. The situation did not change over the years but in a recent conversation, Aracely recalled some of the magical days when she lived a true fairy tale romance with Luis Miguel. Stories that she will share with their kids whenever they ask about him.

“I feel that in life everything has to be taken in the kindest way, no matter how angry you are,” the actress explained. “There has to be a moment of meditation, to bring out the best because for me family is the most important thing, and I would never affect my children, when they ask me about their dad, I will never say something negative because I lived a beautiful story and I had them,” she assured. “I will not make any bad comments because I respect them and I love Miguel and Daniel so much, they are the main thing in my life, just like my parents, my brother and my nephews,” added La Chule.

“What I want is for them to have the best memory of their life because that‘s how it was. Sometimes things can’t go on for whatever reason, but that’s not why you’re going to be sad,” she said about the difference between her relationship with Luis Miguel and the vision her children may have of him.

The story she hopes to tell

For the past couple of years, Luis Miguel‘s life has attracted even more public attention thanks to his biographical series, in which several details of his family, love and professional life have come to light. However, Aracely demanded through legal channels that her life and that of his children not be talked about on the small screen.

Instead, she prefers to tell her own story, with plans to write a book filled with experiences of what she loves most in life: being a mom. “It is a very beautiful story; I would like a book of memories. First of all, my children will know it, they already know it, I have told them certain things, brushstrokes, like the presentation made by their father when he said: ‘it is a boy and his name will be ’Miguel’, the photo in which he is in my belly, Daniel”, she said excitedly with the idea of telling her own story..