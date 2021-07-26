Pink offers to pay fine for Norwegian women’s handball team amid ‘sexist’ scandal

Pink has voiced her support for the Norwegian women’s beach handball team, after they were penalized for protesting a “sexist” dress code imposed by the European Handball Federation.

The iconic singer offered to pay the $1,765 fine that the team was subjected, after the federation declared that they were competing in “improper clothing,” for choosing to wear shorts instead of the mandatory bikini bottoms during the championship.

Pink went on to say she was extremely proud “of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES,” referring to the uniform.

©NORWEGIAN HANDBALL FEDERATION





She took to Twitter to share her frustration and encouraged more organizations to change their rules, adding “The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I‘ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up.”

The European Handball Federation asked the teammates to pay 150 Euros each, making it a total of 1,500 euros (approximately $1,700 dollars), as they remarked that “female athletes must wear bikini bottoms, with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg. The side width must be of a maximum of 10 centimeters.”

©Getty Images



2018 women‘s Beach Handball World Championship

Following the scandal, the federation received backlash for their strict rules, and the President Michael Wiederer was forced to announce that the organization would reevaluate the dress code for future championships.