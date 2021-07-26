Issa Rae marries her longtime love Louis Diame in the South of France

On Monday, July 26, Issa Rae surprised fans by posting pictures from her absolutely stunning wedding--an event she never even announced prior to the ceremony.

The 36-year-old revealed that she married her longtime love Louis Diame on Sunday, July 25, posting a set of glamorous photos from her wedding on Instagram. According to her location tag on Instagram, the wedding took place at Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a commune in the South of France.

In the pictures, Rae can be seen flashing her signature smile while wearing a custom Vera Wang gown, also posing next to her new husband, who wore a red Dolce & Gabbana suit.

©Issa Rae





In true Issa fashion, the Insecure creator couldn’t help but get a few jokes off in her caption, calling her wedding an “impromptu photoshoot” and saying her friends--aka her bridesmaids--were embarrassed to show up all wearing the same dress.

“A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress,” she wrote in her caption. “B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.”

She went on to thank her wedding planner along with tagging some other people who helped on the special day, including Lauren Fair, who took the stunning photos.

“Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special,” Rae wrote. “📸: @laurenfair 💆🏾‍♀️: @lovingyourhair 💄: @joannasimkin 💅🏾: @nails_by_yoko.”