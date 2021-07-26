The Kardashian-Jenner family paid tribute to grandma MJ on her 87th birthday

Another day, another birthday in the Kardashian-Jenner family. This time the famous family is celebrating grandma MJ, which is short for Mary Jo Campbell’s 87th birthday.
On Monday, Kris Jenner took to her Instagram to post a series of photos which were a mixture of old black and white pics and more recent pictures of her beautiful mom to celebrate her birthday.
The first photo in her post showed a younger MJ looking just like she does now. Jenner wrote a very sweet caption to accompany the post which read, “Happy birthday mom!! You have always been my greatest inspiration, the one I can come to for anything, and if it weren’t for your love, support and guidance, I wouldn’t be the woman or the mother I am today. Thank you being our rock. You are the greatest mother, grandmother, friend and mentor. I thank God every day for choosing you to be my mom. Thank you for all you do for me and for our family. I love you more than you’ll ever know. Xo.”
Clearly MJ is a very beloved woman in the famous family’s birthday as Kim Kardashian also posted a sweet tribute to her grandmother. The KKW Beauty founder also took to her Instagram to share several photos of her as a child with her grandmother to more recent photos, including one from a photoshoot Kardashian did with her mom and grandma to show the three generations of women.
She wrote as the caption, “Happy 87th Birthday MJ!!! You are the woman who taught me my work ethic and have taught me so much about life, love and relationships! I’m so grateful to have you by my side to always go to when I need someone to keep it all the way real with me! I love you so much and hope today is magical for you grandma. I love you so much!!!”
Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram stories to post a stunning picture of MJ from the early ‘50s. In the picture, MJ is wearing a halter black and white polka dot dress. The old photo read, “MJ 1952.” Jenner wrote as text on her story, “a queen’s birthday,” with a red heart emoji.
Younger sister Kylie Jenner also took to her Instagram stories sharing a photo of her and her grandmother. She wrote, “happy birthday to my beautiful MJ,” with a white heart emoji.