The Kardashian-Jenner family paid tribute to grandma MJ on her 87th birthday

Another day, another birthday in the Kardashian-Jenner family. This time the famous family is celebrating grandma MJ, which is short for Mary Jo Campbell’s 87th birthday.

On Monday, Kris Jenner took to her Instagram to post a series of photos which were a mixture of old black and white pics and more recent pictures of her beautiful mom to celebrate her birthday.

The first photo in her post showed a younger MJ looking just like she does now. Jenner wrote a very sweet caption to accompany the post which read, “Happy birthday mom!! You have always been my greatest inspiration, the one I can come to for anything, and if it weren’t for your love, support and guidance, I wouldn’t be the woman or the mother I am today. Thank you being our rock. You are the greatest mother, grandmother, friend and mentor. I thank God every day for choosing you to be my mom. Thank you for all you do for me and for our family. I love you more than you’ll ever know. Xo.”

Clearly MJ is a very beloved woman in the famous family’s birthday as Kim Kardashian also posted a sweet tribute to her grandmother. The KKW Beauty founder also took to her Instagram to share several photos of her as a child with her grandmother to more recent photos, including one from a photoshoot Kardashian did with her mom and grandma to show the three generations of women.