Ryan Dorsey honors Naya Rivera on the 1-year anniversary of her funeral

Ryan Dorsey is opening up about just how hard it is to mourn the loss of his ex-wife, Naya Rivera, following her tragic passing in 2020.

Saturday, July 24 marked the one-year anniversary of the late Glee star’s funeral, which drove Dorsey to write a heartfelt post about his life since Rivera’s death, delving into the reality of raising their 5-year-old son, Josey, without her.

“Today…A year ago we laid you to rest. I still can’t believe it,” he wrote under a black-and-white picture of their son holding a thumbs up. “The year has flown by, so fast that it doesn’t seem like it’s been a year at all.”

He continued, “Our boy has grown so much. He’s such an explorer, so inquisitive. He’s sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room. He’s an intuitive soul to say the least. To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling. He’s doing ok. He’s such a resilient strong kid. He misses you but knows he’ll see you again, and the invisible string is something that’s helped us out during this ever-evolving transition of your time with us on earth that was unfairly & for reasons we’ll never understand cut short…too soon…”

He went on to admit that this month will likely always be hard, bringing back memories of the day Rivera was taken from the world far too soon.

“July will probably always be a strange and difficult month in the years that are hopefully plentiful in the future…still hard to see photos, still haven’t been able to read or watch anything,” Ryan wrote. ”As the years go by strength will be on my side as I will share the memories with what is the brightest star of your legacy left on this earth, our beautiful son, Josey.”

Dorsey continued, explaining why he chose to post a picture of their son holding a thumbs up, reliving the moment Naya sent one Josey‘s way during a jujitsu class.

“The thumbs up…only a eemed right. I remember the first time he did it back to you,” he wrote. ”At jujitsu, you gave him a thumbs up and he returned the gesture…it was so sweet. Maybe it’s silly and doesn’t make sense to be doing this on IG and putting this out there, but so is this whole thing. So there’s that…”