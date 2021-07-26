Hilary Duff’s two-year-old daughter already proved to be a makeup lover

Hilary Duff’s two-year-old daughter Banks is already proving to be a little beauty lover. Over the weekend, the ‘Younger’ actress posted a few adorable videos to her Instagram stories showing her young one playing around with lipstick and eyeliner.

The cute toddler looked very focused as she was holding a lipstick in one hand, drawing it on onto her face with visible lines drawn above her eyebrows, evidence of other makeup shenanigans she got into.

The 33-year-old wrote the text, “Banks’ Beauty Shop” and is heard asking her daughter in the video, “You’re reapplying” as Banks applies more pink lipstick to her lips. Then Duff asks, “Hey Banks, can you teach me how to do eyebrows like that? Can you give me some eyebrows?” Banks replies, “I’ll do your eyebrows,” and Duff said “Okay.”

©Hilary Duff



Duff’s mini me playing with makeup.

As the little makeup artist that she was, Duff’s mini me was wearing a patterned light blue dress and a little nameplate necklace.