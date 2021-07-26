Hilary Duff’s two-year-old daughter already proved to be a makeup lover

Hilary Duff’s two-year-old daughter Banks is already proving to be a little beauty lover. Over the weekend, the ‘Younger’ actress posted a few adorable videos to her Instagram stories showing her young one playing around with lipstick and eyeliner.
The cute toddler looked very focused as she was holding a lipstick in one hand, drawing it on onto her face with visible lines drawn above her eyebrows, evidence of other makeup shenanigans she got into.
The 33-year-old wrote the text, “Banks’ Beauty Shop” and is heard asking her daughter in the video, “You’re reapplying” as Banks applies more pink lipstick to her lips. Then Duff asks, “Hey Banks, can you teach me how to do eyebrows like that? Can you give me some eyebrows?” Banks replies, “I’ll do your eyebrows,” and Duff said “Okay.”
As the little makeup artist that she was, Duff’s mini me was wearing a patterned light blue dress and a little nameplate necklace.
Speaking of beauty situations, the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ actress accidentally dyed her hair green while taking a bath. The incident happened last week and Duff took to her Instagram stories, once again, to explain what happened. “So, I just took a bath. And I put a conditioner on my hair that I thought was for taking the brassiness out, like the purple [conditioner]. Turns out it was left over from when my hair was green. And now I‘ve turned my hair green, again,” she said. ”I mean, it’s not perfect,” she told Bernard, 33. ”Let’s be honest, I swim every day with my kids.”
Between using the wrong hair products and having small kids running around, Duff has her hands full nowadays, especially that she just gave birth to her second daughter Mae only four months ago. The actress has been vocal about her pregnancy during the COVID-19 pandemic being a tough one. Duff even filmed the TV Land show, ‘Younger’ during the pandemic while carrying Mae.
“I was a little worried with the challenges of COVID and my pregnancy, but everything came together,‘ Duff said. ’I’m all for mask-wearing, but huffing-and-puffing on set in a mask at eight months pregnant was a challenge,” she said in an interview with Variety.