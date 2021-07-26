Zoe Saldana receives the Andrea Bocelli Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic work

Zoe Saldana is celebrating another milestone in her life. The actress just received the Andrea Bocelli Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic work.

“Humbled to have been given the honor of receiving the Andrea Bocelli Humanitarian Award. Thank you to the @andreabocelliofficial foundation for reminding us that we all have the power to give back and support projects aimed to help others realize their potential🤍 Cheers to 10 years of empowering people and their communities 🥂 “ Saldana wrote on social media.

According to the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, its mission is to empower people and communities in situations of poverty, illiteracy, and distress due to illness and social exclusion. “We do this by promoting and supporting projects in Italy and abroad that help overcomes these barriers and drive people to express their full potential,” they informed on their website.

“Our faith in love and justice calls upon us to build a better world than the one we have found. It calls upon us to give back to the world all the good things we have received, so the less fortunate or most vulnerable members of our society get a chance to achieve a life full of opportunity and beauty. So those who take up the challenge will find concrete opportunities and the energy required to thrive in their own lives,” said Andrea Bocelli.

“When my family and I established the Andrea Bocelli Foundation in 2011, we were inspired by the joy and love we were given by fans from around the world. Our passion to support people and communities and put ourselves at the service of others has over the past decade been channeled into an organization that has grown beyond my wildest dreams. For me, ABF represents one of the highlights of my life; I am looking forward to experiencing many special moments with our global community in its new spaces,” he added in a press release.