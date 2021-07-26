Mila Kunis makes an unexpected cameo in Ashton Kutcher’s latest video

Mila Kunis has admitted to not knowing much about her husband’s business ventures in the past, but a new IG video hilariously proves just how out of the loop she really is.

Ashton Kutcher posted a video on Thursday, July 22, which was the first video of his Kutcher Kitchen Talks series, titled “KRYPTO with Kunis.” During the clip, he asked his wife of six years questions about cryptocurrency like, “What’s crypto?” and “What’s decentralization?”

In his second video, which he posted a few days later, Ashton included Vitalik Buterin, an early cryptocurrency adopter, and quizzed them once more, only this time on pop culture.

“Vitalik,” Kutcher asked in the July 25 footage, “Can you name me a cast member from 90210?” Of course, Buterin’s answers weren’t too accurate--and Kunis couldn’t top laughing.

When asked what a stoner cat is, Mila told her husband that it‘s “the greatest NFT ever made.” On the other hand, Buterin jokingly replied, “It’s a cat that beats scissor cat, but loses to paper cat.” That response only brought more laughs from Kunis.

Back in April, the actress paid a visit to The Late Show, where she talked to host Stephen Colbert about her husband’s acumen as a venture capitalist. As Colbert was praising Kutcher, he asked Kunis if her other half asks for her advice before investing--which is when she admitted to not always having the best track record as a consultant.

“The best part about him is he is really smart about including me in everything and making sure that I am aware of everything that is happening,” she said on the late night show. “He is also really smart at knowing that, sometimes, you shouldn‘t listen to your wife.”

The actress explained that while she tries to offer a different perspective on investing in consumer goods geared toward moms and families, she is not as helpful when it comes to his venture-capital decisions.