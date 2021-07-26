Kendall Jenner hilariously calls out Travis Scott over new music video

Family is everything to the Kardashian/Jenner clan, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t ready to crack jokes at another family member’s expense.

Travis Scott took to Instagram on Saturday, July 24 to tease his highly-anticipated performance at Rolling Loud in Miami, Florida.

“SOME ASK ME HOW I’M STARTING TONIGHT OFF, IMA MAKING A ESCAPE,” he wrote in his caption. “WHOS READYYY. I WANT THE RAGE TONIGHT.”

In the video, one clip shows at least three black dogs running down a hill, which is what caught his sister-in-law Kendall Jenner’s attention--but only because she was offended by her own pup being left out.

“The fact that Pyro didn’t get casted for this,” she wrote in Scott’s comments section, referring to her black Doberman that she got in 2018.

Travis did seem remorseful over the whole thing, responding to Kendall’s comment by mentioning that he brought up her dog while filming the video.

“Seeeee when I was shooting this, I for sure said pyro needed to pull up,” he commented back. “I’m shooting pyro for the cover.”

So, according to La Flame’s response, we might be seeing Travis and Pyro working together sometime soon.

Scott’s on-again, off-again girlfriend and the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, also commented on the video, showing her approval of the clip in emojis.

Jenner commented on Scott’s video with a flame emoji and a tongue-out emoji before adding a bunch of drooling emojis for good measure. The rapper responded to Kylie‘s comment with a bunch of red-heart emojis, returning the love.

This adorable Instagram exchange between the musician and the Jenner sisters comes about a month after Kylie, Travis, and Stormi hit the red carpet together for an event, which immediately had fans buzzing about whether the two were back together.