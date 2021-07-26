Catherine Zeta-Jones finally reunited with her parents after months apart

Catherine Zeta-Jones is having the time of her life after meeting with her parents, Patricia and David. The actress waited for months until she was able to see or hug them because of the pandemic. Her parents traveled from Wales to Mallorca to had a great time on board of a yacht.

“Just loving being with my Mam and Dad after being apart for so long. They are just the best, they give me so much joy. I am blessed, truly blessed,” she writes on social media.

Fans were equally excited for the actress. “Beautiful parents, gorgeous daughter, precious family pictures, Cath: I’m glad you’re finally reunited with your Mam and Dad, and spending a magnificent summer vacation together,” a follower wrote. “I see where you get your looks. They are very attractive. Enjoy your time with them,” another person added.

As reported by our sister publication hola.com, Zeta-Jones’ father worked in a candy factory until his retirement, while her mother worked as a dressmaker. The couple, alongside Catherine, are spending the summer season in her mansion in the Balearic Islands.

There the actress keeps herself busy by growing fruits and vegetables, including Mallorcan tomatoes and zucchinis.

While at the residence, David and Patricia can enjoy the multiple amenities the property offers, including a terrace overviewing the sea, a gym, a massive pool, a wine cellar, a spa, and private access to the beach.