Lance Bass called out Justin Timberlake for being too busy to respond to his text

Sometimes we get caught up in our lives where we might have missed a text from someone or forgot to respond. (How many of us thought we responded when we really answered a text in our head?) Celebrities prove time and time again that they are just like us because apparently they have the same issues when it comes to texting. Lance Bass recently called out former NSYNC member Justin Timberlake for doing just that.

Over the weekend, Bass posted a video to Instagram that he originally shared on TikTok. In the clip, Bass inserted a popular video seen on TikTok that shows several people dancing in a celebratory manner. The video continued showing the 42-year-old ex band member joining in on the celebratory dance with a message that appeared on the screen reading, “When JT finally responds to my text...”

The post was clearly a funny moment between the two friends but some fans took it literally thinking the former NSYNC members were feuding. However, Timberlake quickly gave a response to show there are no hard feelings. The 40-year-old blamed fatherhood for taking up all of his time. Timberlake took to his Instagram stories to write, “Once those babies show up… your unavailability will all make sense, bro,” with three laughing emojis. Bass reposted his friend’s story to his own and added the response, ”Touché!”

Timberlake is a father to 6-year-old Silas and 12-month-old Phineas with wife, Jessica Biel. Bass and his husband Michael Turchin are expecting twins via surrogate.